Dawson Springs family welcomed to new home after devastating tornado

Dawson Springs home dedication
(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A family in Dawson Springs is back in a home after losing it in the December tornado nearly two years ago.

14 News was there as the home was dedicated this afternoon.

Zack Russell, Eliza Watts and their two kids have been living out of a trailer for almost the entire time until today after that tornado.

They waited things out in a storm shelter under the hill their home is on and came out to find everything gone, like so many others.

Eliza says they finally had this built thanks to Fuller Center Disaster Builders.

One of their folks stopped to ask to buy hay off of her, and when they got to talking, they realized she needed just as much help as they did.

Now, she says it’s good to be back.

“It’s our step to recovery,” says Eliza. “I feel like we can actually be a family, not here there and everywhere. We can actually be in our home, our house, and be our family.”

Governor Beshear and many local leaders were here to commemorate the day.

You’ll be able to hear more from Watts on 14 News at 10.

