KSP: ‘Suspicious’ vehicle drives into the Ohio River

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of a water rescue in Daviess County, according to Sheriff Brad Youngman.

We’re told a vehicle drove into the Ohio River at the end of Wrights-Landing Road.

Trooper Corey King says it happened after a trooper spotted a “suspicious” vehicle on the side of the road.

He says the vehicle took off speeding and drove into the river for an unknown reason.

Details are very scarce at this time. Stay with 14 News as this story develops.

