Bosse adds new chemistry lab thanks to business partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse High School is now home to a new and improved chemistry lab. The upgrade comes as a result of a collaboration between the EVSC and SABIC, along with other local businesses.

Bosse leadership says they had been considering a facelift for the school’s chemistry lab for a long time. What they got went well beyond that.

“What we have here today is way beyond what I had ever imagined, and what our kids had every imagined,” said Bosse Principal Aaron Huff.

School officials say the process started about two years ago.

At that time, Bosse connected with Leadership Everyone, which also works to connect schools with outside resources to help teachers.

They asked what things could be done around Bosse, and school leaders thought about updating their outdated chemistry lab. When they consulted the students, they agreed.

“The students were speaking out and saying, ‘hey, if you want us to be chemists or scientists or engineers, then you’ve got to give us a facility that provides that opportunity,’” said Leadership Everyone Community Collaborator Brian Southern.

They connected with SABIC and other local businesses to make it happen. In addition to the entirely rebuilt facilities, SABIC also provided new chemicals and supplies to the school.

School officials say not only will the students receive better instruction with the upgrade, but also SABIC will have the benefit of better-trained potential employees in the future.

“In order for us to have a vibrant community, it has to invest in itself,” said Huff. “The community and industry has to invest in children to grow the next generation of leaders, to grow the next generation of workers, and this is one way that they did it.”

School officials say they don’t have any other official collaborations in the works, but they are working on it, and they hope to see more of them in the future.

