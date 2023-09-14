Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Annual ‘Farm to Fork’ dinner returning to Hopkins County

Annual ‘Farm to Fork’ dinner returning to Hopkins County
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An annual fundraiser for local agriculture students is returning to Hopkins County for its 7th year.

“Farm to Fork” is a five course dinner made from local farmer’s produce.

The event is held to raise money to support Hopkins County students in agriculture clubs like FFA and 4-H.

The dinner supports every high school in the county, but Central High School Agriculture teacher, Ben Prevette says, this program has already generated $11,000 for just his students alone.

“We use this money to offset costs to go to national FFA convention,” Prevette said. “We take about 24 students every year to Indianapolis. We’ve actually started a community garden bed at out high school. It’s a 40 foot raised garden bed and we built that with funds generated through farm to fork, so now anybody can come pick tomatoes, peppers, just a sustainable food source right there in south Hopkins County. We purchase tools with it to use in our shop classes.”

Organizers say tickets are on sale now.

The dinner is Saturday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue in Daviess County
KSP: One dead after person drives into the Ohio River
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Alex J. Rickenbaugh
Wanted man on the run after evading police in Perry County
Owensboro 19-month-old baby diagnosed with Leukemia
Owensboro family struggling after 19-month-old daughter diagnosed with leukemia
Aaron and Abryn Harris
Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges

Latest News

Officials identify victim involved in Ohio Co. deadly crash
Officials identify victim involved in Ohio Co. deadly crash
Evansville Fire Chief, Mike Connelly
After 29 years of service, Chief Mike Connelly retires from Evansville Fire Dept.
Oinking Acres Farm Rescue, VHS saves multiple animals from hoarding incident
Oinking Acres Farm Rescue, VHS saves multiple animals from hoarding incident
Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point
Evansville Police investigating after woman beaten, robbed at gun point