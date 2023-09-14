Annual ‘Farm to Fork’ dinner returning to Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An annual fundraiser for local agriculture students is returning to Hopkins County for its 7th year.

“Farm to Fork” is a five course dinner made from local farmer’s produce.

The event is held to raise money to support Hopkins County students in agriculture clubs like FFA and 4-H.

The dinner supports every high school in the county, but Central High School Agriculture teacher, Ben Prevette says, this program has already generated $11,000 for just his students alone.

“We use this money to offset costs to go to national FFA convention,” Prevette said. “We take about 24 students every year to Indianapolis. We’ve actually started a community garden bed at out high school. It’s a 40 foot raised garden bed and we built that with funds generated through farm to fork, so now anybody can come pick tomatoes, peppers, just a sustainable food source right there in south Hopkins County. We purchase tools with it to use in our shop classes.”

Organizers say tickets are on sale now.

The dinner is Saturday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.