Wesselman Woods nominating trees to be added to DNR Big Tree Registry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are looking for trees to add to their Big Tree Registry.

Some of the champion trees on the list are already in Evansville. One example stands at Wesselman Woods.

Wesselman also has three state champion trees and another county champion tree within the park.

Wesselman Woods Executive Director Zach Garcia says this is something they look forward to and will continue to nominate their trees, just like they have since the 1990′s.

“What’s really special about these champion trees here in Wesselman Woods is when you see a school group come through and they see our county champion tulip tree, the see the largest Biltmore Ash in the state and the largest Chinquapin,” he explains. “And what’s even more special is seeing folks that come back here and say ‘I remember seeing this when I was in first or second grade.’”

Nominations are still open and anyone can nominate a tree as long as it fits DNR’s requirements. Click here for more information.

