Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following developing news this morning on Evansville’s west side.

Police say someone was shot near a grocery store off Fulton Avenue. Right now, they’re searching for the suspect.

A 14 news update, Jaron Wells is in jail this morning.

Police say he shot and killed his mother, Shanay Hunt, and left her body in an abandoned Evansville home.

It’s been 14 days, the manhunt continues for the escaped Pennsylvania killer who police believe is now armed and dangerous.

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now less than a month away.

Officials say many booths are dealing with the same problem right now: finding enough volunteers to keep their booths running.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.