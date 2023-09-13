Pup-ular event returns to Downtown Evansville this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4th annual Dog Day Downtown event is returning to Evansville.

According to a release, the community event is set for Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A dog agility course, a ‘Bone Bar’ with free bone-shaped treats, free pup cups, a photo station and more will all be at the event.

Organizers say event activities will take place on Main Street from 2nd to 5th Street.

Local animal nonprofits are participating, as are local vendors selling dog-related products.

They say businesses in the area will display in their windows if they are dog friendly.

Adam Trinkel with Evansville Economic Improvement District says over 20 downtown businesses will have a dog friendly status.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet for our furry companions as we welcome hundreds of dogs and their humans to our Downtown neighborhood,” continued Adam Trinkel. “We encourage our four-legged friends and their humans to join us for fun outdoor activities, shopping in our pet friendly stores, and dining at one of our pet friendly restaurant patios,” he added.

For those of you who are interested, you can visit DowntownEvansville.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.