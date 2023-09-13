Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Pup-ular event returns to Downtown Evansville this weekend

The 4th annual Dog Day Downtown event is returning to Evansville.
The 4th annual Dog Day Downtown event is returning to Evansville.(Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4th annual Dog Day Downtown event is returning to Evansville.

According to a release, the community event is set for Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A dog agility course, a ‘Bone Bar’ with free bone-shaped treats, free pup cups, a photo station and more will all be at the event.

Organizers say event activities will take place on Main Street from 2nd to 5th Street.

Local animal nonprofits are participating, as are local vendors selling dog-related products.

They say businesses in the area will display in their windows if they are dog friendly.

Adam Trinkel with Evansville Economic Improvement District says over 20 downtown businesses will have a dog friendly status.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet for our furry companions as we welcome hundreds of dogs and their humans to our Downtown neighborhood,” continued Adam Trinkel. “We encourage our four-legged friends and their humans to join us for fun outdoor activities, shopping in our pet friendly stores, and dining at one of our pet friendly restaurant patios,” he added.

For those of you who are interested, you can visit DowntownEvansville.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
29-year-old Anthony Stone
Suspect involved in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting arrested
Man climbing off of truck badly hurt in Jasper crash
Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak
Gas leak causes part of Evansville downtown to evacuate

Latest News

OPS teachers hosting book fair in hopes of raising reading interest in students
OPS teachers hosting book fair in hopes of raising reading interest in students
9/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
9/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
9/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Boil advisory lifted near N. Burkhardt Rd., officials say
Boil advisory lifted near N. Burkhardt Rd., officials say