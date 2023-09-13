Prepare for ‘Facing Evil,’ new haunted attraction coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As preparations continue for the Halloween season, one group is aiming to bring something new, and a little unique, to the Tri-State. They aim to do so with a fair amount of scares, thrills, chills and more.

Good news for Tri-State terror fans: Facing Evil, a new haunted attraction, is on its way to the Tri-State. Organizers say people should be excited, since they know just how much people like a good scare.

“They’re willing to pay to come in and just scream their head off,” said Dead Bird Productions owner Brandon Cardinal.

The space is a work in progress now, but it will undergo an impressive transformation before opening in October.

The twelve-acre space will house a walk-through scare zone, a haunted hayride, food trucks, concessions, movies in the park and more.

Organizers say they may hire up to 50 people from the community to handle concessions, security, parking and more ghoulish responsibilities.

“Looking for scare actors, if you ever wanted to scare people, now’s the time,” said Cardinal.

The owners of the property are friends with the owners of Dead Bird Productions, a company in south Florida which has made haunted attractions for years down there. They’re working together to bring the haunt to life.

They say this will be the company’s first haunted venture outside the Sunshine State.

“Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky that whole region, very popular haunted attractions, some of the best in the country,” said Cardinal. “A lot of folks in these areas love haunted houses so we’re just happy to be among some of the best haunted houses in the world.”

Those in charge say having so much space at their disposal opens up a lot of creative possibilities.

They say many haunted houses can feel congested, with people packed tightly together. They say their layout allows for a more immersive experience, making you a character in your own scary story.

“We will say, with twelve acres, we’re going to put on quite the show for you, so it will definitely be worth your money,” said Cardinal.

