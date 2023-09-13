Birthday Club
Player of the Week Voting Reminder

POW Voting Reminder
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Remember to cast your vote for the week four Touchdown Live Player of the week.

Nominee #1 is Forest Park tailback, Joel Bueltel. The Rangers’ running back rumbled for 228 yards on the ground, on just 14 carries, and scored two touchdowns, in the green and gold’s 28-17 win over Tecumseh.

Your second choice to vote on is Reitz’s Roland Vera Junior. The Panthers’ pass catcher, hauled in 15 catches for 225 yards, and 3 total touchdowns, in their 24-7 win.

Our third nominee is Owensboro Catholic’s William “Tutt” Carrico. The Aces’ two-way star, had 8 grabs for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also added one interception and 12 tackles on defense, as the O-C beat Owensboro, 33-28.

Your final choice, is Markezz Hightower from Madisonville. The Maroons’ halfback, toted the rock 14 times for 155 yards and five touchdowns, as Mad-ville defeated Fort Campbell, 56-7.

Make sure you have the 14 sports app, so you can vote, and we’ll announce the winner on “In The Huddle”, Thursday night.

