EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows dropped to 53 on Wednesday morning, the coolest it has been since mid-June. We will stay in a persistently pleasant pattern through Saturday with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. These temps are about 5 degrees cooler than average. A weak cold front may trigger a few scattered showers on Saturday night/early Sunday. September has been very dry so far, with only .08″ of rain so far—more than an inch below normal. The dry and pleasant weather will continue through the first half of next week.

