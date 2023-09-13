Birthday Club
OPS teachers hosting book fair in hopes of raising reading interest in students

By Haley Kerby and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In hopes to raise reading interest, teachers with Owensboro Public Schools says they are hosting a book fair.

A study by Pew Research found that reading interest by young people has decreased overall.

The study showed that back in 2020, only four in 10 young people read for fun.

It also showed children who said they never or hardly ever read for fun was at its highest point since the question was first asked in 1984.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby caught up with instructors at Newton Parrish Elementary to speak with them about the book fair.

Instructional coach Zaletha Brown shared tips with Haley on how you can bring that interest back.

“You let them try a variety of books and you model how you enjoy reading, and so many times if a teacher is doing a read aloud in the classroom they want to come to the library and get that same book,” Brown said. “It’s trying to find that connection and doing whatever you can to help that child connect with a book.”

Instructors at Newton Parrish say they push reading for their students by hosting the book fair twice a year. One happening now and another in the spring.

They say they believe reading helps students gain knowledge, discover information and connect with the world around them.

