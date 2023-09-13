Birthday Club
Not guilty plea entered for Green River Road shooting suspect

29-year-old Anthony Stone
29-year-old Anthony Stone
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Online records show that the court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Anthony Stone, the 29-year-old man accused of attempted murder in an apparent road rage incident last week.

Police tell us officers were called to the 700 block of North Green River Road after witnesses reported seeing a man run up to a car and fire several rounds from a gun.

The driver was shot several times and a passenger was grazed, according to police.

Court records state that Stone’s bond has been set to $500,000 cash only.

