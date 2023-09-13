Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New Turf Field Installations Approved for Castle and Boonville High Schools

New Turf
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, the Warrick County School Corporation approved Turf Installation projects at both Castle and Boonville high schools.

Out go the grass football fields, in comes the turf. Speaking with Boonville High school Athletic Director Kevin Davis, it became clear this was more than just an upgrade for the football program.

“It takes this field from a single use facility for football games, and turns it into a multi-sport facility,” said Davis.

One of the concerns with turf fields is whether or not turf is as safe a surface as grass. Davis and Castle Head football coach Doug Hurt were both confident in the safety the new field will bring.

“Really the only games that we ever play on grass are home and Vincennes, everybody else has it. It doesn’t play a lot different than grass,” said Coach Hurt. “The old stuff that I played on at Indiana State? Very different, barbaric. I still feel it when I wake up in the morning. But, the new stuff is so good. Just based on experience, I think it’s every bit as safe, and some people would say safer than natural grass because of the cushion factor.”

“As technology has gotten better, I think studies show that safety has become about 1 to 1 with grass,” said Davis.

As to when the project will be finished?

“We hope to be ready to go by next fall. There’s a lot of things to still be ironed out with facilities, but we are going to start those processes next week and get with contractors, and get timelines on when materials can get in and when we can get things installed.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Warrant issued for suspect in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting
Suspect involved in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting arrested
Andrew Schmitt
Deputies: More than 7 lbs of pot, guns, meth found in home with child

Latest News

POW Voting Reminder
Player of the Week Voting Reminder
Reitz Mater Dei Girls Soccer
Highlights from Reitz vs. Mater Dei High School Girl’s Soccer
POW Voting Reminder
POW Voting Reminder
Reitz Mater Dei Girls Soccer
Reitz Mater Dei Girls Soccer