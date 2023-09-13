Louisville brothers arrested in Evansville on counterfeiting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two brothers from out-of-state were caught in Evansville trying to make purchases with fake $100 bills, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say Abryn and Aaron Harris were linked to counterfeit bills used at the east and westside Chick-fil-A and PetSmart.

On June 20, officials report that the brothers went to the businesses and bought items with the fake cash.

One observant PetSmart employee noticed the money was fraudulent and denied the purchase after Abryn was seen again trying to spend the fake bill, police say.

Both were booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on counterfeiting charges and have since bonded out of the jail.

