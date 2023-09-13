INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be holding a public hearing to update residents on roadway construction projects.

Officials say they will also be looking to hear from the community about roadway construction projects planned for the west side of Lloyd Expressway.

During the hearing, attendees will have the chance to view project maps and receive more information about intersection improvements, bridge replacements and the pavement replacement along the Lloyd Expressway from the Posey/Vanderburgh County Line to Wabash Avenue.

They say it’s all a part of the Lloyd4U project.

That hearing will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26 at City View

A release shows doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

Participants will also have an opportunity to sign up to speak following the presentation and to share their feedback directly with the project team.

