Here’s why bracelets are being given to new mothers in Owensboro

Program to help new mothers in Owensboro
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro health officials are hoping to make things easier for new moms.

Those who just gave birth will be going home with a bracelet that says “I Just Delivered.”

We’re told this new program is designed to raise awareness of the serious complications new mothers can sometimes face after childbirth.

Officials advise new mothers wear these bracelets for at least six weeks.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

