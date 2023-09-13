Gov. Beshear takes on challenge of appointing new White Plains mayor

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been tasked with appointing a new mayor in the city of White Plains.

The city council failed to come to a decision at their meeting this week. As we’ve previously reported, city commission voted out former White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton last month amid investigations into claims of misuse of tax payer dollars.

Governor Beshear says his team will be conducting background checks and looking for a new candidate that is “fully transparent.”

”We’ll be reaching out to different folks, taking recommendations - trying to find someone who has the ability to lead that can address the challenges in front of the city and also bring people together, so we can stop some of the clashing that we see,” says Beshear.

Gov. Beshear stated that there’s no specific timeline for when they’ll name a new mayor, just as long as it takes to find the right person.

