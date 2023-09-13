EVPL McCollough temporary location now open in Washington Square Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A temporary location for an Evansville Vanderburgh public library is now open.

Officials say the McCollough branch has opened inside Washington Square Mall.

It will provide library services as the McCollough building undergoes renovations.

[Previous Story: EVPL McCollough to temporary close for renovations]

It’s a part of EVPL master facilities plan.

Construction and renovations are estimated to take less than a year with an expected opening date of mid-2024.

