Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EVPL McCollough temporary location now open in Washington Square Mall

EVPL McCollough temporary location now open in Washington Square Mall
EVPL McCollough temporary location now open in Washington Square Mall(KPTV file image.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A temporary location for an Evansville Vanderburgh public library is now open.

Officials say the McCollough branch has opened inside Washington Square Mall.

It will provide library services as the McCollough building undergoes renovations.

[Previous Story: EVPL McCollough to temporary close for renovations]

It’s a part of EVPL master facilities plan.

Construction and renovations are estimated to take less than a year with an expected opening date of mid-2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
29-year-old Anthony Stone
Suspect involved in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting arrested
Man climbing off of truck badly hurt in Jasper crash
Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak
Gas leak causes part of Evansville downtown to evacuate

Latest News

INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
INDOT seeking public input on Lloyd Expressway improvements
The 4th annual Dog Day Downtown event is returning to Evansville.
Pup-ular event returns to Downtown Evansville this weekend
OPS teachers hosting book fair in hopes of raising reading interest in students
‘Find something they can connect with’: OPS teachers host book fair with hopes of raising reading interest in students
9/13 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines