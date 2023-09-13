Birthday Club
Employee found dead at southern Indiana rock quarry

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The body of an employee was found in one of the water-filled pits at a southern Indiana rock quarry.

Indiana Conservation officers say this happened at the Mulzer Crushed Stone Quarry in Crawford County yesterday afternoon. That’s just east of Perry County

DNR officials say the employee was driving a dump truck weighing several tons when it slipped into a pit and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

Just before noon today, officials say they recovered that body with a remote operated vehicle in that quarry.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

