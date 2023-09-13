Birthday Club
Deputies respond to ongoing traffic headaches in Webster County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Webster County, the sheriff’s office is investigating a major traffic alert for morning and afternoon drivers.

Deputies say they are aware of frustrations during school hours at the intersection of Kentucky 1340 and US 41A.

This is right next to several schools, including Webster County Middle and High School.

Officials say the newly revamped “Y” intersection to a “T” intersection was put in place to enhance safety.

However, they say traffic during school hours has become an issue.

Deputies say the project engineer will be conducting a traffic study soon to find a solution.

