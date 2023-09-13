Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Coming soon: Designs approved for new Jasper pool

Coming soon: Designs approved for new Jasper pool
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The designs for the new pool coming to Jasper have now been approved by the parks and recreation department.

This new pool will have slides, diving boards, a ninja obstacle course over the water, a water deck and a zipline.

Now that the designs are approved, they can begin construction - which is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

Officials say the new pool will be in the same location as the old one.

Jasper Parks and Recreation Department Director Tom Moorman says this has been in the works for almost a decade.

He says the new look isn’t just to have a nicer place to swim, it was a necessity.

”This year we ran out of time with the pool. It’s old, we’re out of duct tape and twine, as I’ve been saying, to keep this thing going. Had we not started this process, we wouldn’t be able to opened this next year,” Moorman said.

Moorman tells us the pool won’t be open next year because of the construction, but the new pool’s grand opening is expected to be over Memorial Day weekend in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
‘I don’t understand it;’ Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
EPD: Person shot in Evansville on Fulton Avenue
29-year-old Anthony Stone
Suspect involved in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting arrested
Man climbing off of truck badly hurt in Jasper crash
Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak
Gas leak causes part of Evansville downtown to evacuate

Latest News

DNR searching for biggest trees in Indiana
Wesselman Woods nominating trees to be added to DNR Big Tree Registry
One group is aiming to bring something new, and a little unique, to the tri-state.
Prepare for ‘Facing Evil,’ new haunted attraction coming to Evansville
Program to help new mothers in Owensboro
Here’s why bracelets are being given to new mothers in Owensboro
Employee found dead at southern Indiana rock quarry
Employee found dead at southern Indiana rock quarry