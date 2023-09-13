Coming soon: Designs approved for new Jasper pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The designs for the new pool coming to Jasper have now been approved by the parks and recreation department.

This new pool will have slides, diving boards, a ninja obstacle course over the water, a water deck and a zipline.

Now that the designs are approved, they can begin construction - which is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

Officials say the new pool will be in the same location as the old one.

Jasper Parks and Recreation Department Director Tom Moorman says this has been in the works for almost a decade.

He says the new look isn’t just to have a nicer place to swim, it was a necessity.

”This year we ran out of time with the pool. It’s old, we’re out of duct tape and twine, as I’ve been saying, to keep this thing going. Had we not started this process, we wouldn’t be able to opened this next year,” Moorman said.

Moorman tells us the pool won’t be open next year because of the construction, but the new pool’s grand opening is expected to be over Memorial Day weekend in 2025.

