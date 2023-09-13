City of Sturgis appoints new Mayor
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Sturgis has a new Mayor.
Billy Adams tells us he has been named the new Mayor.
Adams is a longtime resident of Sturgis.
This comes after the city council resigned.
As we’ve reported the city is facing bankruptcy.
We’re told officials are working on getting grants to help meet the immediate needs of the city.
They say that includes funding for a much-needed, updated sewage plant.
