City of Sturgis appoints new Mayor

City of Sturgis appoints new Mayor
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Sturgis has a new Mayor.

Billy Adams tells us he has been named the new Mayor.

Adams is a longtime resident of Sturgis.

This comes after the city council resigned.

[Previous Story: Financial ruin forces entire Sturgis City Council to resign]

As we’ve reported the city is facing bankruptcy.

We’re told officials are working on getting grants to help meet the immediate needs of the city.

They say that includes funding for a much-needed, updated sewage plant.

Our 14 news team will have more on Adams later today.

