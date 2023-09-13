City of Henderson awarded for improved inner city work

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Area Development District honored the City of Henderson today for their work on improving their inner city area.

Earlier this year, city commissioners set aside $1.2 million for creating affordable housing and beautification projects, in addition to improving inner city infrastructure and safety.

Mayor Brad Staton accepted the award for community of the year at GRADD’s annual luncheon. Henderson won among all the cities in seven of our western Kentucky counties.

GRADD Executive Director Joanna Shake says Henderson’s inner city improvement plan best led the way in improving the lives of its citizens.

”I truly believe it’s because of its leadership, from the mayor to its city manger Buzzy Newman,” she says. “The heart for service and just how much they care for their community and just coming together to put a project like this is phenomenal, and I am so proud of them.”

Shake says when choosing the community of the year, they also look for a development project that can be replicated elsewhere.

