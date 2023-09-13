Birthday Club
Brighter, Less Humid

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of a refreshing cold front, northerly winds and less humid as high temps descend into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and chilly as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain below normal in the upper 70s. Thursday night, mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Sunny and cool finish to the week
