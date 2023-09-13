Brighter, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of a refreshing cold front, northerly winds and less humid as high temps descend into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and chilly as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain below normal in the upper 70s. Thursday night, mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

