Board Works meeting held in Boonville over flooding issues

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several individuals stood before the Board Works Committee in Boonville and spoke about their properties flooding.

Many people not only spoke about the recent historic storms that took place in August, but some say it floods whenever it rains.

City Engineer Clint Roos says some individual’s houses sit on uncharted flood plains, which the city can’t change but has plans in place to alleviate storm water drainage concerns with a possible water basin.

“We kicked off a storm water master plan about two years ago with United Consulting,” said Roos. “In that study we identified an are on the east side by the American legion property. That’s one of our largest water sheds that we have here in the city of Boonville but also one of our biggest known flood plains areas or flooding areas I should say.”

Roos says that although they have run into some issues with the property owners, but they are hopeful for the future of this project.

