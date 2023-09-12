“You could see his ribs:” New Ohio County K-9 rescued from impound lot

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office’s new therapy dog Jet Black was abandoned, flea-ridden and malnourished before he found his way to the county impound lot.

Sheriff Adam Wright discovered the mixed-breed dog when making a routine inspection back in May.

Wright said the dog, which they estimate was only several months old at the time, was in, “very bad condition.”

“You could see his ribs, and when I say he was covered in fleas and ticks, he was infested,” Wright said.

According to Wright, him and his deputies tried to leave to get Jet help, but the puppy put his paws on the window of the car.

“As we got back in the patrol car, he jumped on the side like, ‘Please don’t leave me. I’ve already been left once,’ and it just tugged on your heart,” said Wright.

Wright said the deputies chipped in to send Jet to a dog groomer, but it took three baths to get him clean.

After months of nursing the pup back to a healthy weight, Wright said he decided Jet needed a permanent job on the team.

“He’s went from not knowing when he was going to get his next meal to having the best time of his life and having a place to sleep at night, so that’s awesome,” Wright said.

Deputy Marlena Deschaine, the Ohio County Middle School resource officer, discovered Jet had the temperament for therapy work.

“We went into the stores. I visited people at their office throughout the day, and he just had this temperament, like, ‘Here I am, give me some belly rubs,’” Deschaine said.

According to Deschaine, sometimes people are afraid to approach by police dogs like Jet. However, Jet’s job won’t be to sniff out narcotics or track down suspects. Instead, he’ll be trained to help those in need of comfort.

Deschaine said Jet will be available for victims of violent crime or children needing to testify in court.

“His job will be to be right there beside them,” Deschaine said.

Most days, however, Jet will accompany Deschaine to Ohio County Middle School.

According to Deschaine, Jet has already become somewhat of a celebrity among the students, with some stopping by her office quite often to give him belly rubs and lots of attention.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.