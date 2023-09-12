Birthday Club
Warrant issued for suspect in N. Green River Rd. road rage shooting

Road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
Road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

Court records show 29-year-old Anthony Stone has a warrant for his arrest.

Last Thursday, police say they were called to the 700 block of North Green River Road in Evansville, after witnesses reported seeing a man run up to a car and fire several rounds from a gun.

Police say the driver was shot several times and a passenger was grazed.

Officers say the driver and his four passengers, including a nine-year-old child, were leaving the shopping complex, when a SUV ran a stop sign in front of him.

They say the victim honked and yelled, and that’s when the suspect pulled over and approached him.

After the shooting, witnesses say he drove off.

Police say the suspect was wearing a cast and a distinct necklace.

They say flock cameras led them to a car, which led them to Stone. Police say he can be seen on social media with a cast and the same distinct necklace witnesses described.

They say the victim also picked Stone out of a photo line-up.

Anthony Stone
Anthony Stone(Evansville Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

