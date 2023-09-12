UE to offer 3-year undergrad program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting fall of 2024, University of Evansville students will be able to get an undergraduate degree in three years.

It’s through their new program ‘Innovative Degrees in 3.’

Officials say it offers students accelerated degrees to save them time and money.

We’re told it will be offered in their traditional fall and spring semesters. It’s also the same work load as a typical 4 year degree.

Officials say the program will have a huge impact on students.

”It’s important to also note that a lot of students would look at college and feel like it’s a financial burden and can’t afford it. So, we like this is just another avenue or asset for them to obtain the degree in three years versus four to save them more money and really save time in the long run.”

Click here for more information on the undergraduate program.

