Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

9/12 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - New developments are coming to an interchange in Warrick County, all a part of a bigger project along State Road 66.

Developing this morning, It’s a race against time in Morocco to find survivors after Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

Happening later this week, a recently approved and updated COVID booster is coming from Pfizer and Moderna.

The shots are formulated to target the most recent subvariant.

After more than nine days an American cave explorer is now back home after being rescued.

It’s being called “one of the largest cave rescues in the world.”

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

