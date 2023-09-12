Birthday Club
Swonder Ice Arena reopens after closing for renovations

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was opening day for the ice rinks at Swonder Ice Arena after it closed in May for renovations.

Officials say they overhauled their cooling system for the ice rinks.

The equipment, at the time, was some of the same that was there when the ice arena opened in 2002.

In addition to their offerings for the figure skating club and youth hockey, public skating has also resumed.

Click here for the arena’s updated schedules.

