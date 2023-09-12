Birthday Club
Sunny and cool finish to the week

Prolonged taste of fall
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early morning showers brought a few hundredths of an inch of rain across the Tri-State.  Skies will clear Tuesday night and northwest winds will push lows down into the middle 50s.  Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle 50s.  The sunny and pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s.

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Deputies: More than 7 lbs of pot, guns, meth found in home with child
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
Speed table a Walnut and Vann
“Less of a ‘Frogger’ kind of scenario for folks trying to cross:” Officials warn drivers to slow down at reopened Evansville intersection

9/12 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
A few showers and cooler temperatures
Showers Tuesday, fall-like for the rest of the week
9/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
