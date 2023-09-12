Sunny and cool finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early morning showers brought a few hundredths of an inch of rain across the Tri-State. Skies will clear Tuesday night and northwest winds will push lows down into the middle 50s. Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle 50s. The sunny and pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s.

