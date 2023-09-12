The more UE vs. USI, the better, say program’s soccer coaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UE won the Mayor’s Cup men’s soccer match, 4-0, over USI, on Saturday, in front of a Strassweg Field-record crowd of 855.



It was the second time, their men’s soccer teams have played, as Division one foes, and it brings up the question once again -- when will fans get to see the two schools, square off on the basketball court?

So far, since USI turned D-1, the two colleges have played in men’s soccer, volleyball, and softball. We spoke with both men’s soccer head coaches, after Saturday’s match, about the rivalry.

“A high tide raises all ships right, and I think this competition will only make both universities better,” said UE men’s soccer head coach, Robbe Tarver. “So anytime we can play USI and fight for the crown of the city, I think that’s an awesome thing for both universities to do and I hope that it continues in every program possible.”



“It’s a great thing, now that we’re finally, we can develop rivalries a little bit, and obviously it comes over time and both teams have to win some for it to really be a rivalry, but I just think it’s great for the community that the two schools get together and compete,” said USI men’s soccer head coach, Mat Santoro. “You can see by the way the fans enjoy it that it’s a good thing. There’s more to it than just the game itself, so it was a good night for Evansville.”



Fans will have to wait, at least another year, for the basketball matchups, but everyone is hoping they’ll happen soon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.