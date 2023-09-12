Man climbing off of truck badly hurt in Jasper crash

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man was flown to the hospital with spine and neck injuries after he became pinned between two vehicles.

They say Monday afternoon, a car was trying to leave a parking lot on Mill Street, but the driver hit the curb and the car accelerated forward.

Police say the car hit a parked truck, just as a man was trying to climb down from the bed of it.

They say the man was knocked down and pinned between the car an truck.

The truck was also pushed into another parked car.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the first car were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man from Richland, was first taken to Jasper Memorial, and then flown to Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.