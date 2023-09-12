Birthday Club
Jeff Dunham set to perform at Ford Center in March

(Pinnacle Bank Arena)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is making his way to the Tri-State this coming March.

The ventriloquist and his cast of world-famous characters will be making a stop at the Ford Center for the second leg of their tour, ‘Still Not Canceled.’

That set for March 21, but those tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the Ford Center box office.

