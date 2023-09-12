Birthday Club
“I’m shocked I found him:” Owensboro veteran reunited with lost therapy dog
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has been through a terrifying ordeal the last few days after their therapy dog escaped from a moving vehicle.

Army veteran Hondo Griffiths said his dog Maximo jumped out of a back-seat window Sunday at the Kentucky Highway 81 and Parrish Avenue roundabout.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Alex Coombs said someone in the area saw the incident and called dispatch to report the incident.

Griffiths said the family searched for the 65-pound boxer nonstop over the last couple of days.

“At first I didn’t know he was gone, and then we’re distressed, we’re very worried about him,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths said Maximo helps him a lot with the difficulties he faces after serving several tours in Afghanistan.

“He helps us in a lot of ways. Boxers are a breed you look at them and they make you laugh,” Griffiths said. “He’s just a really great dog.”

We spoke with Griffith and his family as they were continuing their search Tuesday morning.

Shortly after speaking with us, Griffiths received a Facebook message that someone had spotted Maximo in the area.

“I’m shocked that I found him. I didn’t think I would. We’re going to feed him and love on him and make sure he’s ok,” Griffiths said.

Corporal Coombs said Owensboro Police Department and DCSO helped neighbors and family with the search.

“We’re very appreciative of our military and our veterans, and we recently had a therapy dog here in the office, so we understand the importance they play in their duties,” Coombs said.

When Griffiths was finally able to locate Maximo, the dog was less than a half-mile from the family’s home.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

