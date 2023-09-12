Harlem Globetrotters announce 2024 world tour with stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Ford Center.

According to a release, you have the chance to catch them in action January 15.

Fans can score seats at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Harlem Globetrotters website beginning Sept. 25.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Sunday, Sept. 24 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball on game day.

Officials say fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, post-game access and more in-game fan interactions than ever before.

They say you might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase.

