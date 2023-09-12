Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 600th home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity members and volunteers broke ground on their 600th home on Covert Avenue in Evansville.

The Habitat home will be for Camron Hailey and his family. He says they currently lives in a duplex, so having a new home will allow his 11-month-old son to grow up in their forever home.

“It’s exciting because we won’t have to worry about where he will grow up, or where he’s going be (at),” said Hailey. “He’ll have his own room since being young (until) he’s older so it’ll be his room.”

Hailey say he looks forward to day where he can enjoy backyard cookouts and watch his son play in the yard.

Officials with Habitat say the Evansville chapter is the 25th group to achieve 600 ground breakings.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.