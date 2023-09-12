A few showers and cooler temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers are pushing through our region this morning. Most of that rain will move out of Tri-State by about 9 or 10 AM, but a few isolated showers may still be possible into this afternoon.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and will only climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Our skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day, but we will see some clearing later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

We will see a few more clouds over the weekend as a weak weather system passes through our region. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.