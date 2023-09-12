EVSC Dining experience run by students opens to public

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, the culinary arts program at the Southern Indiana Career and Tech center is opening a special project.

The ‘Lunchbox’ is a restaurant inside the career and tech center ran completely by student in the culinary arts program.

Chef Sam is the teacher behind this sit-down restaurant, where the public is allowed to come dine for just $8.

It opens to the public beginning Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say if you go, you’ll get a main course, two sides, a drink and dessert made by the students.

Chef Sam says he’s helping students learn all the skills they need to run a successful restaurant from basic cutting to front-of-house people skills.

Ka’liyah Naylor is one of those students.

”I think this program really gives you almost a window into the field so you get to test out what you want to do without targeting and focusing on one thing,” Naylor said. “So you get to learn a lot about desserts and cooking and running a restaurant while also doing the book work behind it, and getting to go to high school and do your high school classes.”

Chef Sam says he’s expecting anywhere from 100 to 175 people to come get lunch.

If you’re interested, you can head to their location on Lynch Road from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

