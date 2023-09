EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, METS will be unveiling the new state of the art dual propulsion bus.

The new dual-propulsion bus means it can be run on power from two different sources.

Evansville city leaders will be unveiling that new bus at 9 a.m. at the METS building on John Street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.