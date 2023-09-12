Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville City Council will include $30K raise for new mayor

Evansville City Council will include $30K raise for new mayor
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council introduced a salary ordinance Monday that would include a $30,000 raise for the mayor.

Under the ordinance, the mayor would earn $135,000 next year and would not apply to outgoing mayor Lloyd Winnecke, but to his successor.

The City Clerk would earn $94,500 and City Council members would earn $21,588. The Council has until November first to approve the budget and salary change.

The City Council voted to allow the Evansville Redevelopment Authority to sell bonds to raise $9 million, which will be used to purchase certain roads and streets from the city of Evansville.

The city will then use the $9 million to make improvements at the Ford Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

Swonder Ice Arena reopens after closing for renovations
Swonder Ice Arena reopens after closing for renovations
“You could see his ribs:” New Ohio County K-9 rescued from impound lot
“You could see his ribs:” New Ohio County K-9 rescued from impound lot
East Gibson School Corp. announces new interim superintendent
East Gibson School Corp. announces new interim superintendent
Jury deliberating in federal case involving overdose death of Henderson woman
Jury deliberating in federal case involving overdose death of Henderson woman