Evansville City Council will include $30K raise for new mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council introduced a salary ordinance Monday that would include a $30,000 raise for the mayor.

Under the ordinance, the mayor would earn $135,000 next year and would not apply to outgoing mayor Lloyd Winnecke, but to his successor.

The City Clerk would earn $94,500 and City Council members would earn $21,588. The Council has until November first to approve the budget and salary change.

The City Council voted to allow the Evansville Redevelopment Authority to sell bonds to raise $9 million, which will be used to purchase certain roads and streets from the city of Evansville.

The city will then use the $9 million to make improvements at the Ford Center.

