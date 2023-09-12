Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say they are evacuating the area near SE 2nd and Mulberry Street downtown.

They say that’s due to a gas leak.

According to crews on scene, that happened after a gas line was hit.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

