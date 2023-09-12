Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak

Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak
Crews evacuating Evansville downtown area due to gas leak(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say they are evacuating the area near SE 2nd and Mulberry Street downtown.

They say that’s due to a gas leak.

According to crews on scene, that happened after a gas line was hit.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Andrew Schmitt
Deputies: More than 7 lbs of pot, guns, meth found in home with child
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
“It’s been a rough year and a half:” Family rebuilds home after tornado
“It’s been a rough year and a half:” Family rebuilds home after tornado

Latest News

Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother
Harlem Globetrotters announce 2024 world tour with stop in Evansville
Harlem Globetrotters announce 2024 world tour with stop in Evansville
Dining experience run by students opens to public in Evansville
The ‘Lunchbox’: EVSC dining experience run by students opens to public
9/12 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines