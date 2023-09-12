Booths in need of volunteers for the Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now less than a month away. Officials say many booths are dealing with the problem right now of finding enough volunteers to keep their booths running.

For those who enjoy it, there’s a lot to love about the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

“It has to be the greasy foods, the deep-fried foods, the uniqueness of it,” said West Side Nut Club 2023 Streets Chairperson Brandon McClish. “It is a high school reunion for every person that’s ever been to Evansville. You can’t walk down the street without knowing someone.”

For many of the non-profits who run the almost 130 different food booths along Franklin Street, the anticipation for the event is paired with anxiety because of how hard it is to find enough volunteers to run the booths.

The Evansville Association for the Blind had a booth for a long time, but after multiple years of only having the booth open part of the time due to a lack of volunteers, they made the hard decision not to have a booth this year.

“You just can’t do it without the volunteers, that’s what runs those booths,” said Evansville Association for the Blind Executive Director Karla Horrell. “When you’re a school and you can pull from like a PTA, maybe you have a little more clout to get people in there but, you know, we’re not and it was just a real struggle.”

Some Franklin Street staples are still planning on being there, but they’re struggling to get enough people. That’s the case for the Special Olympics booth, sometimes known as the “pickle booth.”

They say many of their usual volunteers are getting older and aren’t able to give as much time. They also say volunteers have generally been harder to come by after COVID.

That hasn’t stopped them trying to find people who can support them and their cause.

“I do have faith in the community that people will see what we’re getting out there and at least volunteer for a couple hours if they can,” said Special Olympics booth volunteer, Leighann Drake.

For now, the Nut Club is trying to call attention to the demand for help. They say they know just how important the Fall Festival is for local non-profits, and they don’t want anyone to miss out.

“We don’t want a booth to not be here because of something small, or volunteerism or things like that,” said McClish. “We know how important it is to these booths and to the patrons to be here, so we will do everything in our power to make sure this is run as smoothly as possible.”

If you’re interested in volunteering , the Nut Club says the best thing you can do is reach out directly to the organization you’d like to help. If you’d like to volunteer with the Special Olympics booth, reach out to Leighann Drake at (812) 431-3409.

