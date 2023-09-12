Birthday Club
Be Happy Pie Company hoping to expand

Be Happy Pie Company
Be Happy Pie Company(Be Happy Pie Company's website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A west side Evansville pie shop is hoping to soon also have an east side location.

The owner of Be Happy Pie Company tells us customers have been asking for several years for a second location.  So, she says they hope to be able to make lots more people happy.

Right now, it’s on the site review agenda for a location at 6225 E. Virginia Street. That’s not far off of Burkhardt.

If all goes to plan, they hope to get things going the first of the year.

The west side location is on Mt. Vernon Ave. near Barker.

