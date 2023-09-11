Water main break closes businesses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reports there is a water main break by the Home Depot off Burkhardt Road.

Officials say crews located a break in a 12 inch water main and are beginning work to repair the break.

Home Depot, Party City and Pet Smart are currently in the process of closing. Four to six businesses are under a boil advisory in the area.

According to EWSU, the water main break will be fixed by 11 p.m. or midnight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.