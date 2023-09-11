Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for I-69 at Highway 41

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Yet another traffic alert has been announced for drivers.

INDOT officials say beginning on or around Friday, September 15, crews will begin lane restrictions on I-69 near the I-69 and U.S. 41 interchange.

Officials say both north and south bound driving lanes will be impacted by restrictions during this project.

They’ll be between the Weinbach Avenue bridge and U.S. 41.

Crews will be working on lighting installation.

This project is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather.

