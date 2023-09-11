Sturgis to pick 2 more council members, mayor, and city attorney

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a special city council meeting set Monday night in Sturgis.

Officials say the attorneys with the Kentucky League of Cities tell them more than one appointment to the city council can be made at a time.

The new agenda for the meeting shows they plan to appoint two more council members, appoint a mayor, and announce a change to the city attorney.

So far, there are two council members, Billy Adams and Dennis Odom.

This comes after the former council and mayor resigned as the city faces bankruptcy.

