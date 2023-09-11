Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sturgis to pick 2 more council members, mayor, and city attorney

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a special city council meeting set Monday night in Sturgis.

Officials say the attorneys with the Kentucky League of Cities tell them more than one appointment to the city council can be made at a time.

The new agenda for the meeting shows they plan to appoint two more council members, appoint a mayor, and announce a change to the city attorney.

So far, there are two council members, Billy Adams and Dennis Odom.

This comes after the former council and mayor resigned as the city faces bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
Water main break closes businesses in Evansville

Latest News

Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
9/11 ceremony at Henderson Fire Dept.
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11