Showers Tuesday, fall-like for the rest of the week

Lower 50s by Thursday morning
9/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will move into the Tri-State late Monday night. Lows will drop into the middle 60s on Tuesday morning with scattered showers possible during the day. Skies will clear on Tuesday night as cooler air sweeps in from the north. Wednesday morning will start in the middle 50s with sunny skies, and highs will climb into the upper 70s. Mainly dry and pleasant for the remainder of the week with sunny skies through Saturday. Daily highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low to middle 50s. Scattered showers possible on Sunday and Monday.

