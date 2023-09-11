Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Professional Firefighters Honor Guard and the Henderson Fire Department are joining together to remember the heroic actions that first responders took on Sept. 11.

The ceremony will also be to honor the lives that were taken.

They say that event will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will be live at the ceremony this morning.

She will be bringing updates, including a live interview with the president of the Henderson Firefighter Honor Guard.

We will update this story as it develops.

