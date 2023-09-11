Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11

Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Professional Firefighters Honor Guard and the Henderson Fire Department are joining together to remember the heroic actions that first responders took on Sept. 11.

The ceremony will also be to honor the lives that were taken.

They say that event will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will be live at the ceremony this morning.

She will be bringing updates, including a live interview with the president of the Henderson Firefighter Honor Guard.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
Water main break closing streets in Madisonville

Latest News

9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines