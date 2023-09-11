Police: Man uses vodka to start fire in Madisonville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing an arson charge after police say he intentionally started a fire in Madisonville.
They say it happened Friday at a house in the 100 block of Nisbet Street.
Police say they spoke with 36-year-old Michael Phebus and determined he used a lighter and 100 proof vodka to start the fire.
They say nobody was hurt.
Phebus was taken to jail and has a $25,000 cash bond.
He’s due in court Friday.
